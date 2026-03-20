Islamabad Traffic Police to get new uniform

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police is set to introduce a new uniform featuring a revised colour theme, following similar changes implemented in Punjab.

According to sources, the new uniform will replace the existing design with a black and grey colour scheme.

The rollout will be carried out in phases. In the first phase, uniforms of ITP personnel stationed at traffic police offices will be replaced, while field staff will receive the new uniforms in the second phase.

Sources further revealed that the traffic police will also be equipped with new Electric SUVs (E-SUVs) to enhance patrolling and operational efficiency. Vehicles from a Chinese company are expected to be deployed on key roads during Eid al-Fitr.

Meanwhile, the ITP has finalised a comprehensive traffic management plan for Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure smooth vehicular flow and public convenience across the capital.

According to a police spokesperson, around 520 traffic officers will be deployed at major roads, busy commercial centres, and recreational spots.

Special traffic squads will be stationed on key routes to guide commuters, while dedicated help desks will be set up in markets to assist shoppers. In addition, student volunteers will support traffic personnel in ensuring compliance with traffic rules and road safety measures.