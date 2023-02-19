Islamabad: Two Nigerians held for online fraud

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Wing on Sunday arrested two Nigerian nationals for committing online fraud, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson, the foreign nationals were arrested by FIA Cybercrime Wing of Quetta after a complaint was filed against them.

The spokesperson noted that two Nigerians convinced him that they desired to send him mobile phone and $10,000 as a gift. The foreigners took Rs419,500 as customs clearance charges, parcel registration charges, and taxes.

Following the complaint, the FIA Cybercrime Wing raided their house and arrested the foreigners. The raiding team also recovered mobile phones from their possession.

In 2021, the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency arrested ‘five foreigners and their accomplices during separate raids conducted in Lahore and Islamabad.

The FIA cybercrime wing spokesperson said that five foreign citizens have been arrested during a raid in Lahore. The accused were involved in financial scams through social media, it added.

Moreover, the FIA officials have also arrested their ‘Pakistani partner’ from Islamabad besides seizing fake currency and modern equipment during the raids.

