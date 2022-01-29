Islamabad United all-rounder Hassan Ali’s latest video goes viral

Islamabad United all-rounder Hassan Ali’s video which sess him and his teammates teasing their teammate Faheem Ashraf by their dance is viral across social media.

The video starts off with Hassan Ali, Musa Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jnr entering a room. They walk up to the all-rounder and start dancing around him.

Earlier, the Islamabad United all-rounder Hassan Ali announced his arrival on the popular application TikTok by sharing a picture of himself with his TikTok username on Instagram.

“Follow me on TikTok,” he wrote, urging fans and followers to join him on his journey.

Hassan Ali has established himself as one of the key Green Shirts players.

The Mandi Bahauddin-born player, who was earlier part of the Peshawar Zalmi franchise of the Pakistan Super League, has represented the national side in 122 across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He has 221 international wickets and 771 runs to his name.

He played a key role in Pakistan’s 2017 ICC Champions Trophy victory. He was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 13 dismissals.

He has played 138 T20 fixtures. He has taken 181 wickets and scored 446 runs in it.

