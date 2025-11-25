Islamabad United extend agreement for another decade

The franchise agreement of Islamabad United has been renewed for another 10 years, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

The owners of the pioneering and consistently high-performing franchise have extended their agreement at the updated market valuation determined by Ernst & Young – one of the world’s most credible and respected audit and advisory firms.

This extension reflects the continued confidence and belief that key stakeholders place in the commercial strength and long-term brand value of the PSL, which is set to expand to an eight-team league from its 11th edition next year.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi: “I am delighted that Islamabad United will continue its journey with the \ PSL for another decade. Mr. Ali Naqvi has been an exemplary partner whose dedication and professionalism have strengthened both their franchise and the league. Their decision to renew reaffirms the trust placed in the PSL’s vision, growth, and long-term potential.

“Islamabad United have consistently set high standards on and off the field, contributing significantly to the league’s development. The PCB looks forward to building on this partnership and achieving new milestones together.”

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer: “Islamabad United have played a central role in shaping the identity and excellence of the PSL since its inception. We are thrilled to continue working with Ali Naqvi for the next 10 years and hope that his cultured, professional and strategic strengths will aid the PSL to attain unprecedented heights.

“Islamabad United’s commitment to high performance and innovation has had a lasting impact on Pakistan cricket. This renewed partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both Islamabad United and the PSL as we move into new era.”

Islamabad United are the first-ever champions of the PSL and remain one of the league’s most consistent franchises, known for their strong cricketing culture and data-driven approach.