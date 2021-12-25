Islamabad varsity student dies of suffocation in hostel

ISLAMABAD: A student of a private university was found dead at the washroom of a university’s hostel in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Identified as Mohammad Usman, the student was a resident of Sargodha and staying at a private university’s hostel located in the federal capital.

The locals rushed him to the PIMS hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

According to police, Usman, who was CS first-year student, had gone to the washroom to take bath and die due to suffocation.

“The washroom was filled with carbon monoxide due to gas leakage from geyser installed inside a bathroom,” the police said.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the death of Islamabad student.

Recently in October a newly-married couple was found dead at their house due to gas suffocation in the Astore district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to rescue officials, the victims were killed due to a gas leak in their room. The couple had only got married three days ago.

The gas soon filled the room, causing death of newlyweds in sleep due to suffocation, officials said.