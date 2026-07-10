ISLAMABAD, July 10: A viral video showing a foreign woman accusing female police officers of assault at Islamabad’s Kohsar Police Station has surfaced on social media, ARY News reported.

In the viral video, the woman can be heard alleging that female police personnel assaulted her inside the police station instead of providing assistance.

According to sources, the foreign woman had initially called police to Sector F-6 over a financial dispute. However, she later alleged that she was subjected to physical abuse after being taken to Kohsar Police Station.

The viral footage also appears to show female Islamabad police officers arguing with and allegedly mistreating the woman during the incident.

Following the circulation of the video, SSP Operations Islamabad took notice and directed the SDPO Kohsar to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

A police spokesperson said initial information suggests the dispute appears to be of a civil nature. The spokesperson added that efforts would be made to resolve the matter through dialogue while the inquiry determines the facts surrounding the incident.

Police have not yet issued any findings regarding the woman’s allegations, and the investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, two foreign women who were allegedly abducted and raped in Lahore may have left Pakistan.

Speaking during the ARY News program, The Reporters, journalist Abid Khan, reported that the foreign victims might have already left the country. He added that while the police likely conducted the necessary medical examinations, law enforcement authorities are keeping all details regarding the women strictly confidential.

According to Khan, the current whereabouts of the women remain unknown following the recording of their statements under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure yesterday.

The reporter noted that if the victims have indeed left Pakistan, the outcome of this criminal case can easily be predicted, as their physical absence may weaken the prosecution.

Furthermore, initial reports indicated that five individuals were involved in the abduction and assault; the police produced four suspects in court today.