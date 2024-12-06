web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Friday, December 6, 2024
Islamabad’s Serena Chowk Interchange to be completed on THIS date

Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the Serena Chowk Interchange project, ARY News reported.

He highlighted that the Serena Chowk Interchange project will now be completed in 3 months instead of 10 months.

He tasked the CDA to complete the project ahead of schedule. The minister reviewed the construction work and inspected the ongoing construction activities on the project.

Naqvi gave directions for the timely completion of the project. The Interior Minister said that the completion of this mega project will resolve the problem of traffic in the capital for years.

Minister assured that people from other cities coming to Islamabad would also get convenience in transportation. He added that Serena Chowk Interchange will now be built in just 3 months instead of 10 months and the task has been assigned in this regard.

Mohsin Naqvi said that under the Serena Chowk Interchange project, 2 underpasses and connecting roads are being built.

He stated that he was personally monitoring the project to ensure its completion within the stipulated period.

