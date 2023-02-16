Video: Leopard rescued from Islamabad housing society

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Wildlife Management Board rescued the leopard safely from a private housing society on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The wildlife team used trappers, net and dort gun to rescue the leopard safely.

Islamabad Wildlife rescued the leopard safely.Trapper, net and dort gun were used to rescue the leopard safely.

Wildlife officials also suffered crippling injuries during the rescue.The leopard will be released into the habitat after medical examination. pic.twitter.com/OCetIzvSws — Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) (@WildlifeBoard) February 16, 2023

In a statement the wildlife officials stated that the team members sustain crippling injuries during the rescue, meanwhile, the leopard is safely rescued and will be released into the habitat after a medical examination.

Furthermore, the management sought an investigation into the presence of the leopard in society.

It is pertinent to mention here that, a person was allegedly injured after a leopard attack in a private housing society in Islamabad.

After injuring a person, the leopard found shelter in an under-construction house, making it challenging for the authorities to capture the predator.

The security officials and housing society administration are trying to get the leopard out of the area to ensure the safety of the residents.

Meanwhile, the administration closed the public places and parks inside the society premises. The Assistant Commissioner (AC) requested the residents to take precautions and stay inside their houses.

Islamabad Wildlife Management officials also reached the spot and reported that the leopard has taken cover inside different under-construction houses in the society. Wildlife officials are still trying to capture the animal.

Comments