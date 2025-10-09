7 khwarij killed, Major Sibtain Haider martyred in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army officer, Major Sibtain Haider, embraced martyrdom while seven Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted an IBO on 8 October 2025 in the general area of Daraban, on the reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

During the operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists, resulting in the killing of 7 Indian sponsored khwarij, ISPR said. However, during the intense fire exchange, 30-year-old Major Sibtain Haider, a resident of Quetta, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

The ISPR said the brave officer was leading his troops from the front and fought gallantly.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies as well as killing of innocent civilians, ISPR said.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave sons further strengthen our resolve, the statement added.

Read More: 19 Indian-backed militants killed, 11 Pakistan soldiers martyred in Orakzai IBO: ISPR

A day earlier, 19 Indian-backed militants were killed and 11 Pakistan soldiers including two officers were martyred during Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Orakzai, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Orakzai, targeting the Indian-sponsored proxy network “Khawarij.”

During an intense exchange of fire, 19 Indian-backed terrorists were killed, while Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Tariq embraced martyrdom along with Major Tayyab Rahat and nine other brave soldiers, ISPR confirmed.