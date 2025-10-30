18 terrorists killed during IBOs in Quetta, Kech districts of Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Balochistan, killing 18 Indian-sponsored terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, eighteen terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan, were killed in two separate operations in Balochistan on 28 and 29 October 25.

The first IBO was conducted in general area Chiltan Mountains, Quetta District on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, 14 Indian sponsored terrorists were killed.

In another IBO conducted in general area Buleda, Kech District, a terrorist hideout was busted and four terrorists were successfully neutralized.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country”, the ISPR added.

A day earlier, the security forces conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the Dogar area of District Kurram, killing seven Indian-sponsored khawarij, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the military media wing ISPR, during the conduct of the operation, seven Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Captain Noman Saleem (age: 24 years, resident of District Mianwali) a brave young Medical officer who besides performing the duties of medical care also fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat along with his five men.

The five soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice include Havildar Amjad Ali (age: 39 years, resident of District Swabi), Naik Waqas Ahmad (age: 36 years, resident of District Rawalpindi), Sepoy Aijaz Ali (age: 23 years, resident of District Shikarpur), Sepoy Muhammad Waleed (age: 23 years, resident of District Jhelum) and Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz (age: 32 years, resident of District Khairpur).

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area.