26.9 C
Karachi
Friday, April 12, 2024
- Advertisement -

ISPR issues statement over Bahwalnagar incident

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday that recently a ‘tragic’ incident took place in Bahawalnagar but the matter was resolved immediately with the joint efforts of the Pakistan Army and Punjab Police, ARY News reported.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that despite the matter being resolved, certain elements began propaganda on social media.

 

“An attempt was made to divide state institutions and government departments for nefarious purposes. Those responsible for violation of laws and misuse of powers will be determined,” the ISPR said.

It added that a joint inquiry will be conducted to find out the facts as well as identify those responsible. A team consisting of security and police personnel will conduct a thorough inquiry, the ISPR concluded.

Joint Inquiry Committee formed

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has formed a joint inquiry team to investigate the Bahawalnagar incident, the spokesperson said in a statement.

“A joint investigation team has been formed to determine the facts and those responsible.
Officials of the Home Department, other security agencies will be part of the team,” the Punjab government spokesman said.

He added that propaganda against the forces will not be allowed for vested interest.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.