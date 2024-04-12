ISPR issues statement over Bahwalnagar incident

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday that recently a ‘tragic’ incident took place in Bahawalnagar but the matter was resolved immediately with the joint efforts of the Pakistan Army and Punjab Police, ARY News reported.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that despite the matter being resolved, certain elements began propaganda on social media.

“An attempt was made to divide state institutions and government departments for nefarious purposes. Those responsible for violation of laws and misuse of powers will be determined,” the ISPR said.

It added that a joint inquiry will be conducted to find out the facts as well as identify those responsible. A team consisting of security and police personnel will conduct a thorough inquiry, the ISPR concluded.

Joint Inquiry Committee formed

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has formed a joint inquiry team to investigate the Bahawalnagar incident, the spokesperson said in a statement.

“A joint investigation team has been formed to determine the facts and those responsible.

Officials of the Home Department, other security agencies will be part of the team,” the Punjab government spokesman said.

He added that propaganda against the forces will not be allowed for vested interest.