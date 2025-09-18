Four more terrorists killed in Khuzdar operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani security forces have killed 4 more terrorists in Khuzdar district of Balochistan, bringing the total number of terrorists eliminated in the past two days to 9, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Khuzdar District of Balochistan on 17 September 2025, based on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

During the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. After an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were killed, the military’s media wing said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice,” the ISPR concluded.

Earlier on Wednesday, security forces killed 5 Indian sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Khuzdar District of Balochistan.