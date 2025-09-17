5 terrorists killed in Khuzdar, Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani security forces killed 5 Indian sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Khuzdar District of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Khuzdar District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan on the night of 14/ 15 September 2025.

During the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, five Indian sponsored terrorists were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the military’s media wing said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice,” the ISPR concluded.

Read More: Five soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack: ISPR

Earlier, five security personnel, including a young army captain, were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a security forces’ vehicle Balochistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the IED blast targeted the forces during a routine movement in the Sherbandi area of Kech district, resulting in the martyrdom of Captain Waqar Ahmed, Naik Ismatullah, Lance Naik Junaid Ahmed, Lance Naik Khan Muhammad, and Sepoy Muhammad Zahoor.