7 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Sherani, Balochistan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan, killing 7 Indian-sponsored terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to the military’s media wing, the intelligence-based operation (IBO) took place in Sherani District of Balochistan, on October 1, 2025, following intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy group, Fitna al Khwarij.

“During the conduct of operation, the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, 7 Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed”, ISPR said. “Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area”.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice,” the ISPR added.

