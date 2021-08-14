Three terrorists killed, soldier martyred in attack over FC in Loralai: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A FC personnel was martyred, and two others were injured on Saturday in a terrorist attack on an FC vehicle near Loralai, Balochistan, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the public relations wing of the Pakistan army, some unknown miscreants attacked the vehicle near Loralai in which Naik Shareef got martyred, while Major Qasim and another FC jawan got injured in the attack.

In the retaliatory fire, three terrorists were also killed, the ISPR said and added that the injured were moved to CMH Quetta.

In a separate attack over security forces, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred, one terrorist was killed and another was arrested in injured condition in South Waziristan operation, last night.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the security forces witnessed an unusual movement near the Pakistan Army picket and Quick response force was sent to monitor the situation. Seeing the army jawans, the terrorists opened fire.

During the intense fire, a terrorist was killed and a Pakistani soldier embraced martyrdom. He was identified as Naik Ziauddin, hailing from KP’s area of Mardan.

The forces had also arrested another terrorist in injured condition, who revealed their plan to attack the Pakistan Army check post, said ISPR.