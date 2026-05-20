Israel says 430 Gaza flotilla activists being transferred to Israel

TEL AVIV: Israeli authorities have said that 430 activists aboard a Gaza-bound aid flotilla were en route to Israel, after their vessels were intercepted at sea.

Sailing from Turkey last week, the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels are the latest in a string of attempts by activists to breach Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian territory, with the last convoy intercepted by Israeli forces last month.

“Another PR flotilla has come to an end. All 430 activists have been transferred to Israeli vessels and are making their way to Israel, where they will be able to meet with their consular representatives,” a spokesman from Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late Tuesday.

“This flotilla has once again proved to be nothing more than a PR stunt at the service of Hamas,” the spokesman claimed.

The United States on Tuesday sanctioned four people associated with the Global Sumud Flotilla and accused them of being “pro-terrorist”.

Around 50 ships had departed from southwestern Turkey on Thursday.

A website tracking the flotilla’s location later showed several vessels being intercepted west of Cyprus.

Nine Indonesian citizens who were part of the flotilla “have all been reported arrested by Israel,” a spokeswoman for Indonesia’s foreign ministry said, citing information dated Wednesday.

Indonesia called on Israel to immediately release all vessels and crew members, adding that “every diplomatic channel and consular measure will continue to be fully utilised”.

Indonesian newspaper Republika earlier said two of its journalists were among the nine Indonesians detained.

Turkey and Spain have condemned the interception.

Organisers said the flotilla also included 15 Irish citizens, including Margaret Connolly, sister of President Catherine Connolly.

Israel controls all entry points into Gaza, which has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

During the Israel’s war on Gaza, the territory has suffered severe shortages of food, medicine and other essential supplies, with Israel halting aid deliveries entirely.

A previous flotilla attempt was intercepted last month in international waters off Greece, with most activists expelled to Europe.