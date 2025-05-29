web analytics
Israel approved Trump’s Gaza truce plan: White House

AFP
|

TOP NEWS

Agence France-Presse

The White House said Thursday that Israel had accepted US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a Gaza ceasefire, while discussions were “continuing” with Hamas.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump and his envoy Steve Witkoff “submitted a ceasefire proposal to Hamas that Israel backed and supported. Israel signed off on this proposal before it was sent to Hamas.

Israel’s West Bank settlements take two-state solution in ‘wrong direction’: UN

Israel’s 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank take efforts seeking a two-state solution that would see Israelis living side by side with Palestinians “in the wrong direction,” the United Nations chief’s spokesman said Thursday.

“We stand against any and all” expansion of the settlements, Stephane Dujarric told reporters, repeating calls by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for “Israel to cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory … they’re an obstacle to peace and economic and social development.”

