Israel army says missile fired from Yemen falls near airport

TEL AVIV: Israel’s military reported a missile launch from Yemen on Sunday, with AFP journalists saying they heard explosions in the area of Jerusalem and the country’s main airport near Tel Aviv.

The army later reported fall of the missile near airport after attempt to intercept it.

“A missile was launched from Yemen” and sirens were sounded in parts of Israel, a military statement said, adding that “several attempts were made to intercept” it.

The military said it was looking into “reports… regarding a fallen projectile in central Israel”.

Israeli police said bomb disposal units were at the site of “fallen munition fragment” in the central region where the airport is located.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the reported missile fire, which follows a series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The Iran-backed rebels, who control swathes of Yemen, have launched missiles and drones targeting Israel and Red Sea shipping throughout the Gaza war, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians.

On Saturday, the Houthis claimed a third missile attack on Israel in two days.

The Yemeni rebels had paused their attacks during a recent two-month ceasefire in the Gaza war.

But in March, they threatened to resume attacks on international shipping over Israel’s aid blockade on the Gaza Strip.