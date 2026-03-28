Israel army reports war's first missile attack from Yemen

Israel’s military reported a first missile launch from Yemen since the Middle East war began on February 28, after Iran’s Houthi allies threatened to join the fighting.

A military statement said Israeli forces had “identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, aerial defence systems are operating to intercept the threat”.

It was the first such statement mentioning a launch from Yemen during the war with Iran, which has entered its second month.

There were no reports of any casualties or damage in Israel, and media reports suggested the missile may have been intercepted.

Yemen’s Houthi movement warned on Friday it would join the war if US-Israeli attacks continue to hit its ally Iran or if more countries join the conflict.

The Houthis have in the past attacked shipping in the Red Sea in response to Israeli war on Gaza, but had so far not intervened in the latest war.

“We affirm that our fingers are on the trigger for direct military intervention,” the group said in a statement, warning that it would act if other nations joined the US-Israeli fight or if the Red Sea was used for “hostile operations”.