Israel army returns dozens of Israeli settler activists who entered Syria

The Israeli military said it apprehended and returned dozens of Israeli civilians who had briefly crossed into Syria on Wednesday, with Israeli media reporting that the group were activists from a settler organisation.

The military said around 40 people gathered near Israel’s northern border before crossing into Syrian territory and continuing for several hundred metres.

It said Israeli soldiers returned the group to Israel, apprehending them and handing them over to police.

“The IDF strongly condemns this incident and emphasises its severity, which constitutes a criminal offence that endangers civilians and IDF troops,” the military said.

The United Nations deputy special envoy for Syria, Claudio Cordone, condemned the incursion and said, “the crossing and their behaviour was highly provocative”.

“I reiterate our strong call on Israel to cease violations, respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, adhere to the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement and prevent incidents such as the one today,” he said at the UN Security Council.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan posted footage on X which it said showed dozens of activists from the “Pioneers of Bashan” organisation, who were “barricading themselves on a roof on the outskirts of the Syrian village of Hader at the foot of Mount Hermon”.

The “Pioneers of Bashan” is a fringe settlement organisation that wants to establish Israeli settlements in southern Syria.

The group posted a photo on X appearing to show activists on a rooftop on Wednesday with the caption: “Without civilian settlement, even the military hold won’t last long-term. We’re here until they approve our families to enter and live here.”

Kan reported that it was not the first time a group from the organisation had crossed the border.

“In similar incidents in the past, there was no condemnation of the organisation’s activities from the prime minister or the defence minister,” it added.

After the overthrow of longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Israel moved its forces into the UN-patrolled demilitarised zone on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, and has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria as well as regular incursions.