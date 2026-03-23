Israel's army say intercepting missiles from Iran

Jerusalem: Israel’s military said on Monday morning it was working to intercept missiles fired from Iran, and urged people to take cover.

“A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel,” Israel’s military posted on Telegram, using the official acronym for the country’s armed forces. “Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat.”

Meanwhile, Explosions rang out in Tehran early Monday morning, Iranian media reported, as Israel announced it launched a fresh wave of strikes.

“Explosion heard in Tehran,” local media Mehr posted on Telegram, while Fars news agency said airstrikes had targeted five areas of the Iranian capital and that “terrible sounds of explosions have been reported”.

More than an hour after the reports, a thick plume of black smoke could still be seen billowing from one point in eastern Tehran, an AFP journalist noted.

In a post on Telegram, Israel’s military said it had “begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran”.