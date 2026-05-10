Israel has deported two Gaza flotilla activists: foreign ministry

Israel has deported two foreign activists taken off a Gaza-bound flotilla, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish national of Palestinian origin, and Brazilian Thiago Avila were among dozens of activists aboard a flotilla intercepted by the Israeli navy in international waters off the coast of Greece on April 30.

The pair were seized by Israeli forces and brought to Israel for questioning, while the others were taken to the Greek island of Crete and released.

“Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Avila, from the provocation flotilla, were deported today from Israel,” following an investigation the Israeli foreign ministry posted on X on Sunday.

Israel would “not allow any breach” of the blockade on Gaza, it added.

Spain, Brazil and the United Nations had all called for the men’s swift release.

On Wednesday an Israeli court rejected an appeal contesting the pair’s detention, with the rights group representing them calling the ruling as “unlawful.”

The flotilla had set sail from France, Spain and Italy with the aim of breaking Israel’s blockade of Gaza and delivering humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

The Global Sumud Flotilla’s first voyage last year was also intercepted by Israeli forces off the coasts of Egypt and Gaza.

Israel controls all entry points into Gaza, which has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

Throughout the Gaza war that started in October 2023, there have been shortages of critical supplies in the territory, with Israel at times cutting off aid entirely.