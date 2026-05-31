Israel ground operations in Lebanon 'expanding to additional areas'

Israel’s military said on Sunday its forces were advancing in Lebanon as part of expanded ground operations to strengthen its military position in the south of the country, where it is fighting Hezbollah.

“A significant number of IDF ground soldiers commenced offensive operations aimed at expanding the Forward Defense Line… The operation is currently expanding to additional areas,” the Israeli military statement said, adding its forces had crossed the Litani river.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday that Israeli forces had crossed Lebanon’s Litani River, which runs around 30 kilometres north of the countries’ shared border.

A truce to halt the fighting between Israel and Tehran-backed Hezbollah officially took effect on April 17, but has never been observed.

Israel violating the ceasefire and justify attacks by alleged breaches of other side.

On Sunday, the Israeli military said it launched an operation “a few days ago” in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi al-Saluki area in southern Lebanon, “with the aim of removing direct threats to the communities of the Galilee Panhandle and Metula, and as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen operational control in southern Lebanon”.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam accused Israel on Saturday of pursuing a “scorched-earth policy” in his country’s south.

The Lebanese health ministry says that Israeli attacks have killed more than 3,371 people since March 2, when Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war.