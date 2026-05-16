Israel says Hamas armed wing chief killed in Gaza strike

The Israeli military on Saturday confirmed that Ezzedine Al-Haddad, chief of Hamas’ armed wing, was killed in an air strike in Gaza the day before.

“The IDF and the ISA announce that yesterday, in a precise strike in the area of the City of Gaza, Ezzedine Al-Haddad was eliminated,” the military said, referring to itself and the Shin Bet domestic security agency.

Two Hamas officials also told AFP that Haddad had been killed in an Israeli strike on a residential apartment and a civilian vehicle in Gaza City on Friday.

The military said Haddad was “one of the last senior commanders in Hamas’s military wing who directed the planning and execution of the October 7th massacre”.

“Throughout the war, Haddad was involved in the holding of many Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity,” the military said.

“Haddad managed Hamas’s hostage captivity system and surrounded himself with hostages in an attempt to prevent his elimination.”