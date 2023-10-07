At least 198 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza

GAZA: At least 198 people were killed in Gaza on Saturday, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said, after Hamas fired a barrage of rockets into Israel which responded with air strikes.

The ministry said up until 4:20 pm (1320 GMT) there were “198 martyrs and 1,610 wounded with different injuries” in the conflict.

Earlier in the day, Palestinian group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years, killing at least 100 people and claiming it had taken dozens of hostages in a surprise assault combining gunmen crossing into Israel and a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza.

Mohammad Deif, a senior Hamas military commander, announced the start of the operation in a broadcast on Hamas media, calling on Palestinians everywhere to fight, Reuters reported.

“This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth,” he said, adding that 5,000 rockets had been launched.

Ghazi Hamad, Hamas spokesperson and former deputy foreign minister for the government in Gaza, has told Al Jazeera that the Palestinian operation is also a message to Arab countries who have been normalising relations with Israel.

Israel said the group had declared war as its army confirmed fighting with militants in several Israeli towns and military bases near Gaza, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate.

Israel’s N12 News reported that at least 100 Israelis were killed. A Reuters photographer saw multiple bodies lying in streets of the southern town of Sderot.

The Israeli military said it had responded with air strikes into Gaza, where witnesses reported hearing heavy explosions and multiple dead and wounded being carried into hospitals. The Israeli military said navy forces killed dozens of Palestinian trying to infiltrate Israel by sea.

Gunbattles in Israeli towns

Hamas said it had joined the attacks and was holding several Israeli soldiers captive.

Hamas footage on its Telegram account showed its fighters pulling Israeli soldiers out of a tank.

The Israeli military has declined to comment, saying it would address the reports of Israeli captives later.

Israeli media reported gunbattles between bands of Palestinian fighters and security forces in towns in southern Israel. Israel’s police chief said there were “21 active scenes” in southern Israel.

In Gaza, people rushed to buy supplies in anticipation of days of conflict ahead. Some evacuated their homes and headed for shelters.

UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland condemned the attacks on Israel, warning in a statement: “This is a dangerous precipice, and I appeal to all to pull back from the brink.”

In May, an exchange of Israeli air strikes and Gaza rocket fire killed 34 Palestinians and one Israeli.

So far this year at least 247 Palestinians, 32 Israelis and two foreigners have been killed in the conflict, including combatants and civilians on both sides, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials.

Pakistan expresses concern over ‘escalating violence’

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar has expressed his profound concern over the escalating violence in the Middle East, emphasising the pressing need to address the “Palestine Question”.

Heartbroken by the escalating violence in the Middle East, which underscores the urgent need to address the Palestine Question. We urge restraint and protection of civilians. Enduring peace in the Middle East lies in a two state solution with a viable, contiguous, sovereign State… — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) October 7, 2023

“We urge restraint and protection of civilians. Enduring peace in the Middle East lies in a two state solution with a viable, contiguous, sovereign State of Palestine, founded on pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif at its heart,” the wrote on on X.

Saudi Arabia urges immediate cessation of violence

In a statement, the foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia called for an immediate cessation of violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

“We are following developments in the unprecedented situation between Palestinian factions and the occupation forces,” the state media quoted the Saudi foreign ministry.

Egypt calls for ‘maximum restraint’

Egypt warned of “grave consequences” from an escalation in tensions between Israel and the Palestinians in a statement from the foreign ministry carried by the state news agency on Saturday.

It called for “exercising maximum restraint and avoiding exposing civilians to further danger”.