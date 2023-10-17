Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid get death threats for supporting Palestinians

Celebrity sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid have changed their phone numbers after they received threats over showing support to Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It is pertinent to mention that over 4,000 people – including Palestinians, Israelis, and some foreigners – have lost their lives in 10 days.

Gigi and Bella Hadid have shown their support for the Palestinians through their Instagram posts. The former took to the visual-sharing platform to post a graphic to share her view about the conflict.

‘There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians,” she penned. “Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

However, their social media posts have not sat well with the Israeli government. It stated that there was “nothing valiant about Hamas’ massacre of Israelis. Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do.”

Foreign news agencies reported that the Hadid family members received death threats via email, social media and their phones after their contact numbers were leaked.

Her father Mohamed Hadid will approach the FBI over the death threats