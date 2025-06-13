Israel launches new attack on Iran’s Tabriz: Report

Israeli forces launched a renewed attack on Tabriz, the northwestern city of Iran, ARY News reported quoting Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

The city is currently under “severe attack” by Israel, according to Iranian media reports. The attack took place at 12:30 pm local time on Friday.

Images released in the social networks show thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky from the airport near Tabriz, the media outlet reported.

The news agency claimed that the site that has been targeted is believed to be Shahid Fakuri military airbase that accommodates fighter aircraft.

The strike on Tabriz is an expansion of Israeli operations beyond the initial targets in Tehran and other locations hit earlier Friday.

Israel said it targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders on Friday at the start of what it warned would be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

Iranian media and witnesses reported explosions including at the country’s main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, while Israel declared a state of emergency in anticipation of retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

“We are at a decisive moment in Israel’s history,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recorded video message.

“Moments ago Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”

Israel targeted Iranian scientists working on a nuclear bomb, its ballistic missile program and its Natanz uranium enrichment facility, in an operation that would continue for days, he said.

An Israeli military official said Israel was striking “dozens” of nuclear and military targets including the facility at Natanz in central Iran. The official said Iran had enough material to make 15 nuclear bombs within days.

Alongside extensive air strikes, Israel’s Mossad spy agency led a series of covert sabotage operations inside Iran, Axios reported, citing a senior Israeli official. These operations were aimed at damaging Iran’s strategic missile sites and its air defence capabilities.

Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport was closed until further notice, and Israel’s air defence units stood at high alert for possible retaliatory strikes from Iran.