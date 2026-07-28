The US State Department confirmed Monday that the next round of talks between Israel and Lebanon will be held in Rome on August 4 through 6, as Israel prepares to withdraw from two “pilot zones” in southern Lebanon.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani first announced the next round of US-mediated talks last week, with a State Department official detailing the talks to AFP on the condition of anonymity.

“In Rome, technical groups will focus on advancing the full implementation of the framework agreement,” the official told AFP, adding that the planned discussion “includes expanding the pilot zone process, resolving all outstanding border issues, and working on a comprehensive peace and security agreement.”

The Israel-Lebanon framework deal emerged after war broke out between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah on March 2, against the backdrop of the wider Middle East war.

It calls for an end to the war in Lebanon, disarmament of the Lebanese movement, the deployment of Lebanese troops in the south and for Israeli forces to steadily withdraw from the country in two “pilot zones.”

“The experience of the initial zones will help us perfect pilot-zone implementation so it can expand in a phased manner,” the US official added. Lebanon’s army on Sunday condemned Israel’s ongoing military operations in the south of the country, arguing it was preventing its full deployment under the framework deal.

Beirut has reported intermittent Israeli strikes and artillery shelling on the south despite the lull in fighting.