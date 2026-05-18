BAGHDAD: Israel operated two covert military bases in Iraq for more than a year, which were used to carry out strikes against Iran, according to a report published by The New York Times on Monday.

The report said one of the secret bases was located in Iraq’s rugged western Najaf desert near the town of al-Nukhaib and was allegedly used to support Israeli military operations against Iran.

According to the report, a 29-year-old shepherd, Awad al-Shammari, who lived in a Bedouin encampment in the area, was killed on March 3 after reporting the base to Iraqi authorities. The report claimed an Israeli helicopter opened fire on him.

The presence of one Israeli outpost in Iraq had earlier been reported by The Wall Street Journal. However, Iraqi officials told The New York Times that a second undisclosed base was also operating in Iraq’s western desert.

The report stated that official protocol requires Washington to inform Baghdad about any military activities on Iraqi territory. Iraqi officials quoted in the report said this either meant the United States concealed the Israeli operations or informed Iraq’s top leadership, which then kept the matter confidential.

Iraq does not have diplomatic relations with Israel, and Israel is widely regarded as a hostile state by the Iraqi public.

According to regional security officials cited by the report, the base discovered by al-Shammari existed before the current conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, and was also used during the 12-day war with Tehran in June 2025.

Israeli forces reportedly began preparations for the makeshift base in late 2024, while Washington had been aware of its existence since at least June 2025.

The report said the base was used for air support operations, aircraft refueling and medical assistance. It also helped reduce the flying distance for Israeli aircraft conducting operations against Iran.

A day after the shepherd informed authorities, Iraq’s regional command reportedly sent a reconnaissance mission to the area. According to Iraq’s Joint Operations Command, the forces came under attack, leaving one soldier dead and two others injured, while two military vehicles were destroyed before the troops withdrew.

The report further claimed that attempts to investigate the incident were repeatedly obstructed by senior Iraqi military officials who downplayed the matter.

Since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, Baghdad has continued to balance its relations between Washington and neighboring Iran. The report noted that the U.S. placed significant pressure on Iraq to curb Iranian influence in the region.