Israel military opens probe into West Bank baby's killing

The Israeli military has opened an investigation into the killing of a seven-month-old infant by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank, it said Sunday.

Sam Fahd Abou Haikal died and his parents sustained light injuries when Israeli forces opened fire on the family’s car in the city of Hebron, according to Palestinian sources.

Shortly after Friday’s incident, the military said its forces had fired after “soldiers perceived a vehicle accelerating toward them”.

However, an initial inquiry found the three Palestinians were “uninvolved civilians”.

On Sunday, the military said it was opening an investigation into the incident.

“Based on the findings of the preliminary examination, it was decided to open an investigation by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division,” the military said in a statement.

“Upon its conclusion, the findings will be transferred to the Military Advocate General’s Office.”