Israel military says soldier killed in Gaza

Jerusalem: The Israeli military announced that one of its soldiers had been killed in combat in southern Gaza on Wednesday, but a security source said the death appeared to have been caused by “friendly fire”.

“Staff Sergeant Ofri Yafe, aged 21, from HaYogev, a soldier in the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip,” the military said in a statement.

A security source, however, told AFP that the soldier appeared to have been “killed by friendly fire”, without providing further details.

“The incident is still under investigation,” the source added.

The death brings to five the number of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza since a ceasefire took effect on October 10.