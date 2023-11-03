Israel says it encircles Gaza City as death toll tops 9,000

Israel said it had surrounded the Gaza Strip’s biggest city and the focus of its drive to annihilate Hamas, as the United States was set to press Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to pauses the fighting to allow aid into the Palestinian enclave.

Meanwhile, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, warned Israel its invading soldiers would go home “in black bags”.

Spokesman Abu Obeida said: “Gaza will be the curse of history for Israel.”

The Hamas warning came after Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said troops had completely surrounded Gaza City after days of expanding ground operations.

“Israeli soldiers have completed the encirclement of the city of Gaza, the centre of the Hamas terror organisation,” Hagari told journalists.

“The concept of a ceasefire is not currently on the table at all,” he added.

Mounting casualties among Palestinian civilians, along with acute shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel, have intensified calls by global leaders for a pause in fighting or a ceasefire.

Gaza health authorities say at least 9,061 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its assault on the enclave of 2.3 million people.

Gaza patients at risk in ‘indescribable’ situation: WHO