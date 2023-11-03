Israel says it encircles Gaza City as death toll tops 9,000

Israel said it had surrounded the Gaza Strip’s biggest city and the focus of its drive to annihilate Hamas, as the United States was set to press Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to pauses the fighting to allow aid into the Palestinian enclave.
Meanwhile, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, warned Israel its invading soldiers would go home “in black bags”.
Spokesman Abu Obeida said: “Gaza will be the curse of history for Israel.”
The Hamas warning came after Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said troops had completely surrounded Gaza City after days of expanding ground operations.
“Israeli soldiers have completed the encirclement of the city of Gaza, the centre of the Hamas terror organisation,” Hagari told journalists.
“The concept of a ceasefire is not currently on the table at all,” he added.
Mounting casualties among Palestinian civilians, along with acute shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel, have intensified calls by global leaders for a pause in fighting or a ceasefire.
Gaza health authorities say at least 9,061 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its assault on the enclave of 2.3 million people.
Gaza patients at risk in ‘indescribable’ situation: WHO
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the forced evacuation of hospitals in the Gaza Strip would put the lives of hundreds of patients at risk, AFP reports.
“Twenty-three hospitals have been ordered to evacuate in Gaza City and north Gaza, and forced evacuation in these circumstances would put the lives of hundreds of patients in a life-threatening situation,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
At a press conference in Geneva, Tedros also reiterated the call for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war to help the thousands injured, as well as the chronically sick.
“We’re running out of words to describe the horror unfolding in Gaza,” said Tedros.
Hezbollah leader to make first public comments about Israel-Hamas war on Friday
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is set to deliver his first public comments since the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel.
Hezbollah has engaged Israeli forces along the border, resulting in the deadliest escalation since the 2006 war with Israel, in which 50 of its fighters have been killed.
Nasrallah’s speech is highly anticipated as it may provide insights into how Hezbollah’s role in the conflict could evolve.
Hezbollah claims to have launched 19 simultaneous strikes on Israeli army positions using guided missiles, artillery, and drones. Israel responded with airstrikes and artillery fire, but the clashes have mostly been confined to the border.
Lebanese citizens are on edge, fearing a catastrophic conflict, and many are anxiously awaiting Nasrallah’s speech, believing it will signal the potential for escalation.
Nasrallah’s influence extends beyond Lebanon, as he leads a regional military alliance, the “Axis of Resistance,” established by Iran to counter the United States and Israel.
Israel continues to bomb in vicinity of Gaza’s Al-Quds Hospital
Israel continues to bombard in the vicinity of the Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza, which houses nearly 14,000 displaced Palestinians.
According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, Israeli shelling and bombing has been ongoing for several days. Al-Quds is one of the several hospitals in north Gaza that have been given evacuation warnings by the Israeli forces.
🚨 Renewed bombardments are now being heard in the vicinity of Alquds Hospital.
This video captures the horrifying and panic-stricken situation that 14000 displaced individuals at Al-Quds Hospital endured early today as the IOF continued to shell the hospital’s surroundings,… pic.twitter.com/hQuaKwHZ7i
— PRCS (@PalestineRCS) November 2, 2023