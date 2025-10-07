Israel should have already ceased fire under Trump Gaza plan: Qatar

DOHA, Qatar: Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday that Israel should have ceased operations in Gaza already in line with US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

“Regarding the ceasefire, this question should be directed first to the Israeli occupation government. It was supposed to actually cease fire if the statements made by the prime minister there regarding adherence to the Trump plan were true,” Majed al-Ansari told reporters in Doha.

Hamas and Israel are holding indirect talks in Egypt this week about Trump’s 20-point proposal to end the conflict in Gaza and build a roadmap for its post-war governance.

After Hamas agreed on Friday to discuss freeing hostages under Trump’s plan, the US president had called on Israel to cease fire in Gaza, posting on his Truth Social platform: “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!”

Ansari was cautious on the Egypt peace talks.

“I have no doubt that this round of negotiations is a process in which all parties are strongly committed to reaching a consensus, but there are many details to consider,” he said.

He said the plan’s clauses “require practical interpretation on the ground, which of course requires communication with all parties”.

He said it was still “early” to discuss the future of Hamas’s political bureau in Doha, after Israel hit the group’s leadership in the Qatari capital last month.

The Hamas bureau, which Qatar hosts with US blessing, has helped Doha mediate in the conflict, he said, adding: “As long as there is a need for a channel (of communication with Hamas), there is a need for this”.

Meanwhile, indirect talks in Egypt between Israel and Hamas have been “positive” so far, two sources close to the Palestinian militants’ negotiating team told AFP on Tuesday, with discussions set to resume around midday.

“The talks were positive last night, with the first round lasting four hours,” one of the sources said. “The indirect negotiations are scheduled to resume at midday,” he added.

Another Palestinian source confirmed the talks would resume in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh Tuesday.