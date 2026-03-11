Boeing signs $289 million Israel contract for 5,000 smart bombs

Boeing has signed a new $289 million contract ​with Israel to deliver ​as many as 5,000 new ⁠air-launched smart bombs, a ​source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The ​new contract is not related to the ongoing US.-Israel air strikes on ​Iran, with deliveries not ​scheduled to start for 36 months, Bloomberg ‌News ⁠reported earlier, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The ​company’s ⁠Small Diameter Bomb is a guided munition ​that can be launched ​by ⁠Israeli jets at targets more than 40 miles (64 kilometers) away.

Boeing Starliner test flight labeled top-level mishap by NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Thursday released an investigation report regarding Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner crewed test flight. The report identified several critical issues, citing combined hardware failures, qualification gaps, leadership mistakes, and cultural breakdowns.

Together, these factors formed risk conditions that failed to meet NASA’s safety standards for human spaceflight.

The report stated that the spacecraft temporarily lost maneuverability as the crew approached the International Space Station (ISS). Due to this loss of control and the associated financial implications, NASA has officially classified the test flight as a “Type A mishap,” the highest severity level in the agency’s reporting system.

“The Boeing Starliner spacecraft has faced challenges throughout its uncrewed and most recent crewed missions,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said at a press conference. “The technical difficulties encountered during docking with the International Space Station were very apparent.”