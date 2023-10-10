Israel warns Egypt to stop providing aid to Palestinians

Counselor/ Deputy Head of Mission Embassy of the state of Palestine Nader Alturk said that Israel has warned Egypt to stop providing aid to Palestinians, ARY News reported.

In conversation with ARY News programme “Khabar” Nader Alturk said that Israel is taking collective revenge from Palestine.

He said that so far over 800 innocent Palestinians have died and 4000 injured including large number of children and women.

Nader Alturk stated that Israeli Prime Minister has warned the residents of Gaza to vacate their homes.

Earlier, the United States (US) top general warned Iran not to get involved in the crisis in Israel and said he did not want the conflict to broaden, as Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired a salvo of rockets onto northern Israel

Do not get involved in Israel crisis: US general warns Iran

The White House said that Iran was complicit even though the United States has no intelligence or evidence that points to Iran’s direct participation in attacks in Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Asked what his message for Iran was, General Charles Q. Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said: “Not to get involved.”

Israeli shelling on Lebanon killed at least three Hezbollah militants on Monday, and Israel said one of its officers was killed during an earlier cross-border raid claimed by Palestinians in Lebanon.

Israel pounded the Gaza Strip on Tuesday with the fiercest air strikes in its 75-year-old conflict with the Palestinians, razing whole districts to dust despite a threat from Hamas militants to execute a captive for each home hit.