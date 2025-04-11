Israeli Air Force reservists demand an end to Gaza war

A group of over 1,000 current and former Israeli Air Force reservists has publicly called for an immediate end to the Gaza war, citing its continuation as being driven by “political and personal interests.”



In a letter published in Israeli media, the Israeli Air Force reservists highlighted the war’s human cost, emphasizing that prolonging the conflict would neither achieve declared objectives nor secure the safe return of hostages.

They urged the Israeli public to rally against the ongoing violence. Among the participants was former military chief Dan Halutz, adding weight to their plea for peace.

The Israeli Air Force reservists stated that military operations in Gaza war pose a danger to hostages and Israeli soldiers while calling for a negotiated agreement as the sole solution to bring hostages back safely.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the group as a “small faction” and accused them of attempting to destabilize the government and society.

Defense Minister Israel Katz also condemned the letter, asking military leaders to address the matter appropriately.

Read More: Israel military says air force to fire pilots who signed Gaza war petition

The Air Force commander has reportedly decided to dismiss active reservists who signed the letter, as reported by Israeli newspaper Haaretz, though the number of affected individuals remains undisclosed.

As of now, Israel estimates there are 59 hostages still held in Gaza, with at least 22 believed to be alive.

The release of these hostages is contingent on a permanent ceasefire and a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, a stance that clashes with Prime Minister Netanyahu’s recent pledge to intensify attacks on the region.

Meanwhile, accusations of U.S. involvement in a controversial plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza persist, with ongoing violence resulting in devastating loss of life.

Since October, over 50,800 Palestinians have reportedly been killed under this escalation in Gaza war.