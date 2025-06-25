Israeli army says seven soldiers killed in Gaza

Israel’s army on Wednesday said seven of its soldiers were killed in combat in Gaza, where the war with Palestinian militant group Hamas continued.

The army’s website listed the names of five soldiers and a platoon commander from the same battalion who “fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip”.

It added that a seventh soldier was also killed, but his family had not given permission for him to be named.

More than 430 Israeli soldiers have died in the war, triggered by Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

The militants also seized 251 hostages — 49 are still held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 56,077 people, also mostly civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry. The United Nations considers its figures reliable.

The territory of more than two million people is suffering from famine-like conditions after Israel blocked all supplies from early March to the end of May and continues to impose restrictions, according to rights groups.

After Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, Israel’s military chief Eyal Zamir said focus would now shift back to Gaza.