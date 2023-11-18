Israeli attack on Gaza’s Al Fakhoora school kills 50 women, children

GAZA: At least 50 killed including women and children in an Israeli attack on Al-Fakhoora shelter school, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Israeli forces attacked the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA)-run school al-Fakhoora School at dawn, an official from the health ministry in Gaza stated.

The attack on al-Fakhoora School in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza killed at least 50 people including women and children.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said in a statement that the al-Fakhoora School attack proves that Israel’s declared war on civilians aims to empty the entire northern Gaza Strip area of all Palestinian presence.

Read more: Israeli forces order Shifa hospital evacuation in ‘next hour’

It is important to mention here that earlier today the Israeli troops ordered evacuation of Al-Shifa hospital “in the next hour” over loudspeakers on Saturday, an AFP journalist at the scene reported, as troops combed the facility for Hamas hideouts.

Al-Shifa hospital — Gaza’s biggest — has become the focus of the Israel-Hamas war, now entering its seventh week after the October 7 attacks on southern Israel.

Israel claims Hamas operates a base underneath Al-Shifa, a charge the militants deny.

The United Nations estimated 2,300 patients, staff and displaced Palestinians were sheltering at Al-Shifa before Israeli troops moved in on Wednesday.

The Hamas health ministry in Gaza has announced dozens of deaths there as a result of power cuts caused by fuel shortages amid intense combat.

Israel has made repeated calls for the hospital to be evacuated to the south, however medical professionals say the patients cannot be moved.

Hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya told AFP Israeli troops instructed him to ensure “the evacuation of patients, wounded, the displaced and medical staff, and that they should move on foot towards the seafront”.