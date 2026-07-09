Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Gaza’s civil defence and health officials said Israeli attacks killed nine people in the Palestinian territory on Wednesday.

A ceasefire is in place in the Israel-Hamas war, but it has not ended the violence in Gaza and progress towards a final deal to end the war has stalled.

Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency, which acts as a rescue force under Hamas, said that the nine people were killed in Israeli attacks including airstrikes and gunfire.

Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza’s Khan Yunis reported receiving four people killed in an airstrike on a tent sheltering displaced people.

The victims were aged between 10 and 39, and included one woman, the hospital said.

The hospital also received the body of Ahmad Salim, a truck driver who was killed by Israeli fire in Al-Mawasi, in southern Gaza.

The Israeli military said Salim ran towards soldiers who were questioning other truck drivers, adding that troops opened fire at him “after perceiving an immediate threat”.

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Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City said it received the bodies of two people: a child killed by Israeli fire east of the city and one killed in an airstrike west of the city.

Israel’s military said it was “not aware” of an airstrike in the area west of the city.

Al-Shifa Hospital also said it had received the bodies of two people killed in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in Gaza City. Israel’s military confirmed to AFP that it conducted an airstrike there.

The military said it was looking into the other incidents.

Israel and Hamas trade near-daily accusations of truce violations and the Gaza Strip remains gripped by bloodshed as progress on permanently ending the war remains stalled.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem denounced Wednesday’s killings as “a systematic policy pursued by the (Israeli) occupation as an alternative to the Trump plan and the implementation of what was agreed upon.”

US President Donald Trump played a big part in brokering the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas that led to a fragile truce in October 2025.

At least 1,084 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect in October last year, according to the territory’s health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

The Israeli military says it has lost five soldiers in Gaza over the same period, as well as one civilian contractor.

Restrictions imposed on media outlets and limited access in Gaza prevent AFP from independently verifying tolls or freely covering the violence there.