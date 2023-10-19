Israeli defence official targets Indian news anchor’s ‘Palestinian’ sari

An Israeli panellist has targeted the Indian news anchor Shreya Dhoundial’s ‘Palestinian’ sari instead of answering a question about the Gaza hospital bombing during a TV show.

‘Palestinian sari’: Indian news anchor slams Israeli panellist

Frederic Landau, an Israeli marketing professional who was presented as an Israeli defence official on a Mirror Now show, criticised news anchor Shreya Dhoundial’s green, red and black sari to allege a pro-Palestine bias when asked about the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

The Israeli panellist said, “I can see the colours that you’re wearing this evening, and that’s why I am purposely wearing blue and white…blue and white will always prevail,” alleging the news anchor’s outfit as a reference to the colours in the Palestinian flag.

My Dear Departed Grandmother’s Saree Upset My Guest From #Israel This Evening. For Once I Was At A Loss Of Words. 👇 pic.twitter.com/uxaEWiqUza — Shreya Dhoundial (@shreyadhoundial) October 18, 2023

Looking stunned by his comment, Dhoundial replied that it was her late “grandmother’s” saree and did not signify “any support for any side”. “Let’s not divide colours on the basis of religion. It sometimes happens in my country as well.”

She later tweeted a clip of the incident and said that she was “at a loss of words”.

The news anchor said on the show, “And also to tell you Frederick, the garment I am wearing is a saree, and it’s my grandmother’s. If she was alive, she would have been about 105 years old today. She didn’t know what Hamas was. And the saree doesn’t signify any support for any side.”

“What is happening, what has happened in Gaza, the bombing of a hospital, 500 people dead, it’s simply criminal. What I am wearing is simply my grandmother’s saree. It signifies nothing else. Leave it for the moment. Thank you very much, Frederick.”

Despite her clear response, the impatient Landau cut her in between with a rude reply. “Save it for a different occasion.”

Dhoundial reiterated that her clothing was her choice and said, “No Frederick, I will not let you choose what I wear. And I will not let you choose what I say. I will say what I have to say and I will speak the truth the way I see it.”

“Truth, of course, has many versions. There is one version coming from Israel and there’s another version coming from Gaza.”

The Israeli panellist was introduced on the Mirror Now as a commander while on other Indian news channels, he appeared as a former special forces officer.

Landau’s LinkedIn profile says he was a combat leader in the Israeli intelligence special forces between 2009 and 2012. The profile data shows that he is now the CEO of PLC Global Services – a marketing and business development consultancy.