Israeli ground invasion of Gaza: Oman warns of ‘catastrophic consequences’ 

Oman has warned of “serious catastrophic consequences on the region and the world” after the Israel ground invasion of Gaza.

The foreign ministry of Oman which has long served as a key broker between Iran and the West has denounced Israeli incursion

They called on the international community to immediately intervene to stop the Israeli war and to speed up humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.

Israel’s siege and bombardment of Gaza amounted to war crimes and crimes against humanity, it said.

Gaza’s besieged people had barely any communications with the outside world on Saturday as Israeli jets dropped more bombs.

Israel said troops sent in on Friday night were still in the field whereas previously it had made only brief sorties during three weeks of bombing to destroy Hamas whom it said killed 1,400 Israelis.

“We attacked above the ground and under ground, we attacked terror operatives of all ranks, everywhere,” Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said.

Though there is no indication as yet of a ground invasion en masse, Israel is telling Gaza’s 2.3 million people to move away from the north where it says Hamas is hiding under civilian buildings. Palestinians say nowhere is safe, with bombs also smashing homes in the south of the densely populated territory.

Gaza’s phone and internet services have been almost completely cut since Friday evening, which the Palestinian Red Crescent blamed on Israel. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aid agencies say a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding for Gazans who are under a total Israeli blockade. Health authorities in the territory said 7,650 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s bombardment began.