Paris: More than half of civilian deaths caused by explosive weapons in 2025 were attributed to the Israeli military, according to a new Explosive Weapons Monitor report, which warned of a growing “normalisation” of civilian harm in global conflicts.

The report released on Wednesday said over 22,600 civilians were killed by explosive weapons in 65 countries last year.

The toll is a 21 percent decrease from 2024, due largely to ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, said the monitor, which researches explosive weapon use and harms in populated areas for the International Network on Explosive Weapons — made up of nearly 50 NGOs.

“Civilian harm remained severe, with 56 percent of all recorded civilian deaths attributed to Israeli armed forces,” the report said.

In 2025 Israel was bombing in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas’ October 2023 attack, as well as continuing its conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon and fighting a 12-day war with Iran in June.

Particularly hard hit places included Iran, Lebanon, the Palestinian territories, Myanmar, Ukraine and Sudan, the report said, with state armed forces “responsible for 85 percent of all incidents” causing civilian harm or damage.

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A statement announcing the report noted as well the “growing threat” to civilian infrastructure and essential services.

It noted “the use of explosive weapons in attacks affecting humanitarian aid increased by 52 percent in 2025”, with around 90 percent of all incidents recorded being in the Palestinian territories.

“When explosive weapons are used in populated areas, civilians suffer,” said Katherine Young, the monitor’s Research and Monitoring Manager, in the statement.

“What is particularly alarming is that this harm has become persistent across conflicts worldwide, risking the normalisation of civilian suffering on a massive scale,” she added.