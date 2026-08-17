Israeli minister calls mass killings in Gaza

JERUSALEM, Undefined: Israel’s Far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir, has called for mass killings in Gaza in a podcast.

Netanyahu’s cabinet member Ben Gvir has called for massacre of Palestinians in Gaza in his interview.

“I think targeted eliminations should be carried out in Gaza every night. Take out 30 or 40,” Ben Gvir said on a podcast with a former Gaza hostage.

“Not only those who endanger you right now. These are people who shouldn’t be alive,” he spewed venom. “I’m paying them a compliment by calling them humans”, he said in his diatribe against Palestinians.

Israel has resumed airstrikes in Gaza after a lull following Trump’s promotion of the peace plan. Israeli operations have killed at least 1,265 Palestinians since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10.

Kushner meets Netanyahu

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s envoy Jared Kushner met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday after holding talks with Hamas leaders, as he tries to revive a Gaza peace plan that Israel has rejected.

The meeting comes two weeks after the Palestinian Hamas group endorsed the latest stage of Trump’s Gaza plan, which Netanyahu has refused to support, insisting any settlement must ensure the group is “genuinely disarmed”.

A diplomatic official confirmed to AFP that the meeting in Jerusalem had begun late Monday morning.

Kushner — Trump’s son-in-law — met Hamas’s new leader Khalil al-Hayya in the Egyptian Mediterranean city of El-Alamein on Sunday, sources with knowledge of the discussions told AFP, the latest of once-unthinkable talks between the United States and a group it classifies as terrorists.

Kushner demanded that the group verify it is giving up its weapons, a key sticking point for Netanyahu, and that Hamas — renounce any future role in governing the Palestinian territory, the sources said.

Netanyahu is expected to meet behind closed doors with Kushner, who has long family connections with the Israeli leader, as well as Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for Gaza on Trump’s “Board of Peace” implementing the plan.

Israeli media reported that former UK prime minister Tony Blair, now a senior Board of Peace official, would also attend.

A Hamas official said the group told Kushner it was committed to the Gaza plan and wanted pressure on Netanyahu.

“Hamas is demanding that the US administration… pressure Netanyahu’s government to adhere to and implement the roadmap agreement. Hamas is awaiting the US administration’s response regarding Israel’s position on the agreement,” the Hamas official told AFP.