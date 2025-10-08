Israel's Ben-Gvir storms Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

JERUSALEM: Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Wednesday entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem, Palestine’s WAFA news agency reports.

Ben-Gvir led a host of settlers who stormed the compound amid a heavy security presence, the agency said. Ben-Gvir said he was going up “to pray for victory in the war, the destruction of Hamas and the return of the hostages.”

Since Israel captured East Jerusalem in 1967, the status quo allows only Muslims to pray at the site, which is managed by a Waqf (Islamic trust), while Israeli forces provide security.

Ben-Gvir has repeatedly violated the arrangement since joining Israel’s cabinet, and Israel’s enforcement of it has softened.

Earlier in August, the far-right minister made an illegal visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, then watched dozens of Jews praying and prostrating there, days after the police replied to an inquiry on the matter and ruled that “the rules on the Al-Aqsa compound have not changed.”

During that time, Ben-Gvir stated, “We must also acknowledge that there is significant progress in governance and sovereignty. We see images of Jews praying here. Our policy is to permit prayer.”

However, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office estranged itself from Ben-Gvir’s remarks and stated that at the time, the visit was “a deviation from the status quo,” Adding that: “Determination of policy on the Temple Mount (Al Aqsa) compound is subject directly to the government and its head.”