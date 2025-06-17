Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ hacked, claims Iranian media

Iran and Israeli forces continued deadly strikes on each other as the conflict in the Middle East entered its fifth day.

Iranian news agency IRNA, citing unverified reports and viral footage from within Israel suggested critical failures in Israel’s defense infrastructure.

“Observers claimed the Iron Dome system was compromised, allegedly hacked to the extent that some Israeli missiles were redirected and struck Israeli targets.”

Additionally, eyewitness videos showed Iranian missiles penetrating Israeli air defenses and hitting sites with minimal resistance.

Earlier on Monday, Israel’s National Cyber Directorate acknowledged a cyberattack in which civilians received false emergency alerts telling them to avoid public bomb shelters, further adding to the chaos.

These developments follow the Israeli airstrikes launched on June 13 that struck residential areas in Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing both civilians and high-ranking Iranian military officials. The assassination of top commanders triggered vows of revenge from Iranian leadership.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump urged Iranians to evacuate Tehran, citing what he said was the country’s rejection of a deal to curb nuclear weapons development.

Donald Trump was due to leave the Group of Seven summit in Canada later on Monday, a day early, due to the Middle East situation, the White House said. Fox News reported he would convene his National Security Council.