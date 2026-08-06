Issue of new provinces should not be dramatized: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that the mechanism to carve out new provinces has been given in the constitution.

Talking to media here, Murad Ali Shah said, “Don’t worry, we will not allow falling of bodies over division of the province, the issue of new provinces should not be dramatized, no person get emotional”.

He said the procedure of forming new provinces has been given in the constitution, which required two-third majority in the house. “However, there is no issue in debate over the matter”, he said.

Chief Minister said that the Sindh Assembly has always rejected the proposal of new provinces.

“Those dubbing the system as failed should visit Thar, which is a successful project of the government,” chief minister said.

He said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s statement should not be given far more importance.

Commenting on the protest Murad Ali Shah said that there is right to protest but it also required permission from the administration.