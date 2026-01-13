‘It Ends with Us’ author Colleen Hoover gives major update on her cancer battle

Colleen Hoover – the best-selling author – has shared a major health update with her readers, revealing that she has been undergoing cancer treatment and is close to completing radiation therapy.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, January 12, Hoover announced that she had just one day of radiation left at Texas Oncology.

“Second to last day of radiation. I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @Texas.Oncology, but they’ve been great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them,” she captioned a post on her Instagram Stories.

The It Ends With Us author first disclosed her cancer diagnosis in December through a Facebook post.

While she did not specify the type of cancer, Hoover shared that it had been surgically removed and that her treatment plan required radiation but not chemotherapy.

In her initial post, she explained that she had been dealing with health issues while filming the upcoming adaptation of Reminders of Him.

Hoover’s health update comes during an especially busy period in her career. Her novel Regretting You recently became her second book adapted for the big screen.

Production is also underway on Verity, starring Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett, while Reminders of Him is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 13.