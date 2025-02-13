‘It Ends with Us’ author wipes out Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni from Instagram page

‘It Ends with Us’ author Colleen Hoover has distanced herself from the legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni as she removed both actors from her Instagram page.

The author deactivated her profile last month after the dispute between the two Hollywood actors intensified.

The dispute between the two costars stems during their time on the production of their hit film ‘It Ends With Us’ in 2024 and made it to the public in December last year after a New York Times article uncovered an alleged smear campaign by Justin Baldoni against Blake Lively.

Later, the Hollywood actress also accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her during the filming.

At the time, Colleen Hoover supported the actress, by calling her ‘honest’ and ‘kind.’

“@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt,” the author wrote in her Instagram post.

Baldoni, who directed ‘It Ends With Us’ and starred in the lead role, sued Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.

As their legal dispute intensified, Colleen Hoover removed all mention of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni from her Instagram page.

Hoover marked her return to Instagram on February 12 and while she still follows Lively, she has deleted all the photos of the two Hollywood stars.

The author has also removed all references to the ‘It Ends with Us’ promotional tour, which took place in 2024.

Meanwhile, a US judge has set a trial for March 2026 for the high-profile case.

The court will combine Blake Lively’s case with Justin Baldoni’s counterclaim, in which he is seeking $400 million in damages.

Baldoni has also filed a $250 million counter-lawsuit against the New York Times, for backing Lively’s sexual harassment allegations story.