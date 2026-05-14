IT exports to cross $4.5b during current FY, Shaza Fatima tells NA

The National Assembly was informed today that IT exports are expected to cross 4.5 billion dollars during the current fiscal year.

Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima told the National Assembly during Question Hour that IT exports have increased by twenty per cent. She said the country has doubled its IT exports over the past few years.

The minister also highlighted in detail the measures being taken for human resource development in the IT sector.

Alluding to the recent spectrum auction, the Minister for Information Technology said the 4G service will improve and 5 G will be available in the federal capital and the four provincial capitals in the next few months.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry told the house that the National Disaster Management Authority has installed the most modern system to ensure timely weather forecasting.

He said these forecasts are shared with provincial disaster management authorities to help prevent losses caused by extreme weather events.

Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Net Syed Imran Ahmad Shah said Benazir Income Support Program is providing financial assistance to over ten million families.

Two bills were laid before the house today. These included: The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2026 and The Sea Carriage Shipping Documents Bill, 2026.

Responding to the points raised by the opposition members, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry strongly rejected the impression that Pakistanis are being deported from the UAE. He said Pakistan has excellent relations with the UAE. He said that Pakistan received its highest remittances this month from Saudi Arabia followed by the UAE.