It felt like destiny": Hugo Lloris on Mbappe vs Messi final

The 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Lusail, Qatar, will forever be remembered as one of the greatest sporting events ever played. A breathtaking, blow-for-blow heavyweight bout between Argentina and France ultimately concluded with Lionel Messi lifting the trophy after a grueling penalty shootout.

However, former French captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has revealed that during the peak of the madness, he was absolutely convinced that the night belonged to one man: Kylian Mbappe.

Inside the Mind of Lloris: The 97 Seconds That Changed Everything

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Lloris took listeners inside the overwhelming pressure and fluctuating emotions of that historic December evening.

France looked down and out, trailing 2-0 with less than ten minutes remaining. But Mbappe single-handedly dragged Les Bleus back from the brink of defeat by scoring twice in 97 seconds.

Lloris admitted that in those fleeting moments, he believed the cosmos had already decided the winner:

“When Kylian scored the second goal… I believe it’s destiny. I genuinely thought, ‘We are going to win this.’ The way he carried the team, the energy he brought back into the stadium—it felt like it was simply written for him to do it again.”

The Ultimate Duel: Mbappe vs. Messi

Mbappe’s heroic hat-trick—only the second in World Cup final history since Sir Geoff Hurst in 1966—kept France alive through 120 minutes of sheer chaos.

Despite Mbappe’s relentless brilliance, Lionel Messi and Argentina’s “destiny” ultimately prevailed in the penalty shootout.

Why Greatness is Still Written in Mbappe’s Destiny

While the defeat was crushing, Lloris emphasized that the tournament marked a clear passing of the baton in French football. Mbappe, who has since taken over the captain’s armband for France following Lloris’s international retirement, is destined for even greater heights.

A Born Leader: Lloris reflected on Mbappe’s very first training sessions with France, noting that his maturity and technical “magic” were apparent from day one.

The Future is His: At just 27 years old, Mbappe’s relentless pursuit of soccer’s ultimate legacy means he remains the premier force in international football, with Lloris confidently stating: “Greatness is still written in his destiny.”